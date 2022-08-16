AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Morris Museum of Art announces the following lineup for the 2022–2023 Southern Soul & Song concert series!

Friday, September 9— Molly Tuttle

Friday, October 7— Jim Lauderdale with special guest Sunny Sweeney

Friday, November 11— The Annie Moses Band

Friday, December 16— Riders in the Sky

Friday, January 13— John McEuen Band

Friday, February 10— An Evening with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

Kevin Grogan is the founder of the concert series. He’s also the art museum director.

“The Morris is a museum that is devoted to the art and artist of the American South. So this actually gives us an additional interpretive tool. And another way to access the visual culture of south, and that’s simply through its music. So we intentionally limited the concert series at its inception to something that represented the south in the same way that we do with the visual arts.”

The acts this season range from a talented musician in her 20’s, Molly Tuttle, to 76-year old John McEuen, one of the founders of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. And so his show is called “Will the Circle be Unbroken?” And it references a lot of work that he was doing with NGB all those years ago.”

The series wraps up in February with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives.

“One of the big acts this year is gonna be Marty Stewart, who is no stranger to the Augusta area. Well, this will be Marty’s, I think this is his fourth time up with us. Possibly fifth. He’s been coming here for a long while. He’s a really interesting guy and an extraordinary musician. Among the things that I think makes him interesting is that he’s kind of a nascent museum person himself. He had been collecting artifacts related to country music ever since he started traveling with Lester Flatt. And that was- he was 13. Well, Marty’s now 62. So for 49 years he’s been picking things up as he went along and he has started a museum of his own in Philadelphia, Mississippi, his hometown, that has a hundred thousand artifact that are things that he’s collected over the last, nearly, 50 years. And he’s also a good photographer. We’ve exhibited his work at the Morris before. And it goes beyond his interest in country music. He’s also keenly interested in Plains Indians.”

To purchase tickets, go to the Imperial Theatre box office (745 Broad Street, Augusta, call 706-722-8341, or visit www.imperialtheatre.com. All performances take place at the Imperial Theatre and begin at 7:30. p.m.