AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s a great way to kick off Parent and Family Weekend at one local college… the 20th annual Augusta U Brew-n-Que!!

The event is coming up Friday, October 6th at the Summerville campus off Walton Way, at the amphitheater. Hours are 5:30pm – 8:30pm. Your $20 ticket ($25 at the gate) includes BBQ, sides, and cold beverages. Kids 10 and under are $10.

Kyle Scott is president of the Summerville Alumni Society. A former basketball phenom (Jennie’s assessment) back in the day, Kyle is proud to support his alma mater and share with others how being a student at Augusta State University (now Augusta University) shaped the man he is today. His goal is for current and incoming students to have the same well-rounded college experience that he did, and to gain the tools needed for a successful future.

The Brew-N-Que is a family-friendly event for the whole community, not just Jaguar Nation! There will be lots of fun, fellowship, activities for the kids, and live music with the Mason Jars! The evening ends with a big fireworks show. Proceeds benefit undergraduate student scholarships at Augusta University.

Get your tickets now online at augusta.edu/alumni/bbq Remember, they are $20 in advance, $25 day of/gate.