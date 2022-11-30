AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s something I look forward to every year, our visit with the President and CEO of Easterseals of East Georgia, Lynn Smith, when she reveals the annual Christmas ornament. And this year there are two!

First is the 50th anniversary of Augusta’s Westminster School. You can pick them up this year at Easterseals, Decorator’s Outlet, Sacred Heart Center, and Surrey Center Pharmacy.

And there’s a second ornament this year, celebrating the 250th anniversary of Kiokee Baptist Church. Those ornaments are only available through the church, which is located at 2520 Ray Owens Road in Appling, or call (706) 541-1086.