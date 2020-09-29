JENNIE: 2020 Ornament of Hope features Augusta and Thomson landmarks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– This is a big season for Easterseals of East Georgia!

CEO Lynn Smith joins me with a look at this years’ Ornament of Hope… and this time two landmarks are featured.

Augusta’s Church of the Most Holy Trinity and the McDuffie County Government Complex building are on sale now. Ornaments ate $20 each.

You can get your Ornament of Hope at Surrey Center Pharmacy, the McDuffie Progress, or the Easterseals office on Wrightsboro Road. And starting November first, they will be available at Cadence Bank.

The annual golf tournament is coming up Thursday, October 29th at West Lake Country Club. Get your team together and register now to participate!

Call 706.667.9695 for more information.