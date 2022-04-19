AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The 14th Annual Historic Beech Island Tour is coming up Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. AND we are happy to have the president of the Beech Island Historical Society, with us today, Jackie Bartley.

“Redcliffe’s always on and then we have First Baptist Church and the Civil Bluff Baptist Church are the two churches we have on there. And then we have our three buildings, the visitor’s center, which we have a historic museum, And then we have an agricultural museum in a barn and we have a new country store which is barely on the tour before we had the last tour that we actually had. We had just started moving stuff into it. We had just built. And then we got Silver Bluff down there at the Audubon Society at George site of his trading post and the battle. And we have an interpretive person down there and there’s a little place, a little road you can ride all the way down to the river.”

Tickets are $25 the day of the tour for adults, $20 in advance. $15, $20 for seniors at the day of the tour and $15 in advance. Children under 18 are free. Lunch is available as well.