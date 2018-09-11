Holistic Wellness Fair taking place Saturday, Sept. 15th Video

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) - A busy weekend in the River Region, that's for sure!

The big Arts in the Heart festival is happening in Augusta... and in Aiken, it's the big Holistic Wellness Fair at O'dell Weeks Rec Center.

It features holistic wellness providers from Aiken and surrounding areas, plus guest speakers on a variety of wellness topics. You can talk to energy medicine practitioners, chiropractors, and nutritional consultants, and learn about pendulums, essential oils, crystals and a whole lot more.

Melissa Kitchings is the director of the Holistic Wellness Fair. It's a non-profit, dedicated to raising awareness about holistic medicine, holistic wellness. She wanted to to bring the wellness fair here because she had attended several in other parts of the country.

Melissa practices energy medicine, called Reiki.

"Reiki is a Japanese word that is spiritually directed life force energy. And it basically is a way to channel energetic healing through me into you, whoever's there. And that healing works to, at a level that I cannot even begin to explain. It is so, it's just, wherever you need it, it's gonna go, you know. And I find that a lot of people for me, come in and they end up getting a lot for their emotional needs and their spiritual needs. Physical needs, absolutely, but my particular practice seems to be more around that, that kind of healing."

"Last year we had about 45 vendors and about 500 people came through. This year we have almost double the number of vendors-- about 90 vendors who will be there!"

You can learn more about that whole mind, body, spiritual connection this Saturday, September 15th, the Holistic Wellness Fair... and it's FREE.

For more information click holisticwellnessfair.org or go to the Holistic Wellness Fair Facebook page.