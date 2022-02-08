Clint Black says Augusta fans can expect “a great show!” filled with funny stories and the family

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– We have an exciting show for you today with country music legend, Clint Black and his lovely wife, Lisa Hartman Black. They’ll be performing in Augusta later this week and they talked with me recently about this new family venture.

But first here’s a little history for you. Clint Black has sold over 20 million records. He has racked up 22 #1 career singles, nearly two dozen Gold and Platinum Awards, a Grammy award, and numerous Country Music Association and American Music Awards. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and he made a lot of headlines when he married Hollywood actress and singer Lisa Hartman some 30 years ago. These days she’s on the road with her husband in Clint Blacks’ Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour.

Clint’s career started in Houston, Texas where he played the nightclub circuit.

“Well, I started playing the bars in Houston. I did that for about 10 years as a soloist. I was with a band and a band with my brother for a little while. That was short lived and I went on to just play in every kind of venue you can imagine until I finally found a manager and got my record deal.”

He met his future wife after a New Year’s Eve concert in Houston- backstage- where he says it was pretty crazy.

“And I hadn’t seen her on Knots Landing or any of her movies.”

Lisa puts it like this:

“The show was amazing and the crowd was amazing. And I, I met him and we locked eyes. And then we went out on our first date not too long after that.”

They were married 10 months later!

Their 20-year-old daughter, Lily, is also part of the current tour. She says she thought there we be a lot more bickering that there is, especially since they travel on a bus!

“So we do have to be very cautious of personal space but I will say, you know, I thought there was gonna be a lot more bickering than there is. We got really lucky and we are all so close that I think we make it work. I mean, I’m absolutely loving it ’cause I get to see what he has been going out and doing all of these years. So to be a part of that is really special. And for this to be my first experience doing anything like this with my best friends, my parents, and two people who know a lot about it, it’s really fun. And we have a lot of laughs!”

Clint has recently ventured into the coffee business. joking that he “lost his job” during the pandemic.

“I had lost my day job in 2020, didn’t go on tour. So friend of mine who’s in the coffee business kept telling me I had the perfect name for it. And I used to give out coffee to friends and family at Christmas time. And they always wanted to know where they could get more. So I finally decided, found a great couple down in Texas who roast it for me, just how I love it. And we’re just at ClintBlackCoffee.com right now but eventually we’ll get into retail with it.”

You can see Clint Black and his ladies this Thursday, February 10th at Bell Auditorium in Augusta. Get tickets here.