AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A local arts organization turning to the city of Augusta for help with a major project.

The Augusta Mini Theatre was founded in 1975 with a focus on helping kids who have a love for acting, singing and dancing. AMT moved into its current home on Deans Bridge Road in 2008, but construction was unable to be completed because the funding ran out. They have their classroom/workshop building, but don’t yet have a proper performance theatre. Now, AMT is asking for help from the community.

Development director Reishal Cummings explains how the fundraising campaign works.

“Right now, our team is sending out packets to local business leaders. We’re sending out packets to individuals who have supported us in the past. We’re sending out packets to churches, just letting them know what we need to raise, the deadline that we have to raise it. We’re going out and we’re meeting with civic groups. We’re meeting with anyone who will give us a chance to come before them, to let them know who we do this for and help them to understand what our need is!”

Augusta Mini Theatre is much more than a group that presents stage productions.

“We offer not only drama, we offer instruction in visual arts. We just added a digital art program. So now our students have iPads. They can come in and create digitally and see how their their drawings and their art, how it transforms digitally. We also offer modern dance and music. For 48 years, it has been offered as an after school program. In addition to arts, we infuse life skills in every lesson that we instruct.”

Shaniya Wheeler is one of those students. She goes every Wednesday afternoon, and it’s something she says she really looks forward to.

“I like to paint. I do digital art and I like to draw and sketch. I like colored pencils, alcohol markers, stuff like that. As an art student, being in the Mini Theatre allows me to be with other people who have the same interests as me and not make me feel weird about my interests. Like just having people who have like, common interests and people you’re able to get along easy with without being in a judgmental environment.”

Augusta Mini Theatre is currently enrolling for the upcoming school year. Classes will begin the first week in October. For more information go to augustaminitheatre.org or stop by their building at 2548 Deans Bridge Road weekdays between 9am – 5pm.