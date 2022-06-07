AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A very fun show hits the stage later this week.

The school year has wrapped up, and the Augusta Junior Players will be wrapping up their season with the production of “Matilda,” which of course is a children’s favorite.

It’s coming up at the end of the week, and here to tell us more about it are the Augusta Junior Player’s Artistic Director, Roy Lewis, and the star of the show, Matilda herself, Jacy Martin.

Smith says it’s a fun show for the whole family.

“We are excited to put this show together, and being led by this amazing young actress sitting between us. And we love this story. And I think what happens is everyone is able to connect with this story, because the story of “Matilda” transcends to each of us in a different way, as this lovely young lady leads us on a journey to bravery, to face things in life that sometimes we don’t have quite enough courage to do so, but Matilda does. And she finds that courage, and it strengthens her imagination and creativity through the reading of books. So Matilda is a great storyteller, and enlightens us and empowers each of us to go out on those adventures. And Jacy does a brilliant job with that. She’s just really, I can’t wait for you to see her on stage, that she just lights up everything.”

Augusta Jr. Players has partnered with Augusta University’s Literacy Center, collecting more than 2,000 books.

“And so we’re asking all of our audience members, as well as our cast members, to make a difference not only in storytelling, but also just to give back to the community through our book drive.”

You can participate by bringing a book to donate when you come to the show, or by dropping off appropriate adult and children’s books to New Hope Christian Daycare in Grovetown, Universal Learning Academy in South Augusta, and Pelican’s in Augusta.

You can catch Matilda this coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School. Showtime is 7:00 p.m. Friday, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Saturday, and 3:00 p.m. Sunday. For more information call 706-826-4707, or visit augustaplayers.org.