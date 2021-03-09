Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority celebrates 113th Founders’ Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A big milestone is being celebrated later this week as the ladies of Zeta Xi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha mark their sorority’s 113th year of service.

Letitia Tyce is the chapter president and she joins us now with more about the “virtual experience” taking place this Sunday, March 14th at 3:00pm.

“The illustrious ladies of Zeta Xi Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated cordially invite you to attend its virtual Founders’ Day event. The sorority will be celebrating 113 years of perpetual sisterhood and service to all mankind.“

Advanced registration is open now at Zeta Xi Omega’s website: www.akazetaxiomega.org