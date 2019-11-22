Jennie: Strains Of Life introduces CBD oil skincare line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A new start-up believes CBD oil is a game changer for the beauty and wellness industry.

SOL, or Strains of Life, produces CBD infused beauty products that it claims deliver powerful antioxidants and nutrients to renew, repair and rejuvenate your skin, and provide a beautiful, youthful, radiant glow.

Recently I spoke with Derrick Frost, founder of SOL, who says those same CBD properties are beneficial as anti-aging and hydrating in skincare.

“It’s a great anti-inflammatory, right? So, in terms of helping to deal with certain conditions that are inflammation-driven from a skin and topical perspective, it definitely helps. But it’s also antibacterial, right? So certain skin conditions, whether it’s acne or other things, you definitely get a benefit from being able to use an antibacterial compound like CBD.”

Frost says his team is passionate about their products. He offers this advice for people interested in CBD oil products.

“One of the things that you need to make sure in looking at CBD providers is the quality of their products, the testing of their products, and we can provide test results for all of our products. We don’t just sell it, it’s stuff that we use in our daily lifestyles and we recommend to our family and friends, and so we take that special focus and concern to make sure, you know, because we’re doing that that these are products that are safe and effective.”

