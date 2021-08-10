JENNIE: Meet social media influencer Blaire LaSure Frey

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Blaire LaSure Frey had no idea that an internship in Nashville would lead to a social media gig … and the love of her life, Luke!

Her Instagram, @freshprinceofbuhlaire boasts 24,000+ followers and her Friday podcast, Ketchup With the Freys, is going strong.

Blaire says, “Luke is a travel nurse by day and a musician by night. Blaire is just along for the ride, making parodies, creating content and hanging with their puppy, Waffle Frey!”

Blaire stopped by television park Monday and talked with me about her journey from Evans …. to everywhere via her various platforms.

Take a look!