Jennie: Evans bride says yes on popular TV show

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Another Augusta gal has been in the spotlight lately… not for a stage performance, but for an appearance in a new “Say Yes to the Dress” spinoff, called “Say Yes to the Dress: America.”

I had the chance to bring Katie Kinson here to the Jennie studio a few days before her big debut.

Take a look!

“Say Yes to the Dress: America” features a bride from every state, as well as Washington, DC and Puerto Rico.

The show premiered Saturday. Jan. 4, and first up was the Georgia bride, Katie Kinson, who just happens to call Columbia County home!

I met up with Katie to at the Television Park studios to hear all about her experience in the popular TV show.

“Guurrl, you know my mama is gonna throw a watch party!!”

Katie says being part of the popular “Say Yes” franchise is a dream come true! Growing up, she and her mom made it a tradition to watch Randy Fenoli and his associates at NYC’s Kleinfeld Bridal Salon every Friday night.

“It has been our show for the longest time!”

Katie had already bought the “wedding dress of her dreams” at Elegant Bridals in Augusta, when Fenoli surprised her at her home in Evans to tell her she had been selected as the Georgia bride!

“I had already applied to “Say Yes: America.” And after I picked out my gown here I got a call that, ‘Hey, you’re going to be interviewed by TLC!'”

“So, I knew a camera crew was coming. Aaron actually answered the door and in walks Randy Fenoli!! And I was like, ‘OH MY GOD!!!’ And I’m pretty sure I blacked out because I screamed so loud!”

Katie and Aaron at a publicity shoot for TLC’s new series, “Say Yes to the Dress: America”

She and her fiancé, Aaron, won an all-expense paid trip to the Big Apple and she was gifted a wedding gown from the famed Kleinfeld’s.

But Katie’s story isn’t just about a trip to the altar. It’s about courage and perserverance as she’s battled an autoimmune disease since she was 6.

“It’s been a painful journey mentally, physically, and emotionally. But when I met Aaron he really made it easier for me, actually, because he accepted me for who I am and loved me despite. So I am very blessed to have this outlet.”

By the way, there IS a trip to the altar! The two were married in a huge group ceremony by Bethesda Fountain in NYC’s Central Park. And Randy was the officiant!

Randy Fenoli is the host of TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress: America”

Katie said being part of that massive group wedding was an amazing experience- and we’ll all get to see it in the season finale this spring!

“I’m gonna enjoy my little 15 minutes of fame and I get to talk a lot about my struggle with Scleroderma and my journey finding my wedding dress and meeting Aaron. I’m very vulnerable in it, but I’m excited to show Augusta who I am!”





