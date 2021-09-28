JENNIE: Constant costume changes in Baskerville, a Sherlock Holmes mystery at Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Calling all volunteers! Lots of backstage helpers needed for Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre’s October production of Baskerville, a Sherlock Holmes Mystery. Contact Steve Walpert if you’re interested in being a stagehand or dresser: stevewalpert@gmail.com.

Walpert is the director of the October production at FGDT, and he laughs when he talks about the characters playing multiple roles and changing from one character to another right in front of the audience.

The show is coming up October 8 & 9… 15 & 16… and 22, 23 & 24. Call 706-793-8552 for reservations and information.

Walpet says it’s a tiny cast with mage wardrobe changes!! He also gives big props to Vintage Ooollee on Broad Street for putting together all the pieces. Cast member Ted Newton shows us a quick change in the video link above!