Jennie: Children with autism face challenges during COVID pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– April is Autism Awareness Month and the challenges of managing behavior, education and social skills for parents of children with Autism Spectrum Disorders have been amplified as coronavirus has affected daily life.

It is estimated that 1 in 59 children, over 1.2 million, have ASD.

Dr. Annette Nunez is the founder and director of Breakthrough Interventions. She says, in this pandemic, drastic changes in schedules, online school, lack of social interaction, and possible lack of access to therapists and other special education services can be especially challenging for parents who may not know how to get help or support for their kids.

Dr. Nunez is a licensed psychotherapist and has worked with children with ASD and other related disorders for over 22 years.

You can find her on Facebook/ Breakthrough Interventions and IG: @breakthrough_autism