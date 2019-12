AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Big shout out to NewsChannel 6 viewer, Diane McAvoy, who makes these festive Christmas necklaces.

Diane says she makes them out of old t-shirts wrapped around a knitting needle… and embellishes them with beads, buttons, and other cute decorations.

Thanks, Diane! Loved wearing this in the Augusta Christmas Parade broadcast and at several holiday parties.