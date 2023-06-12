AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) How much coverage do you need to be legal when you get behind the wheel? On this edition of The Means Report we talk to Augusta attorney Austin Jackson. He tells us what the law requires when it comes to auto insurance. He also looks at what the future could hold when it comes to self-driving cars. Jackson discusses Artificial Intelligence and its role in the legal profession. And he explains why there are so many legal ads on TV, on billboards, online and on the radio. Watch our interview and be sure to join us every Monday afternoon at 12:30 for The Means Report on WJBF NewsChannel 6.
