Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Animals and Pets
Business & Consumer
Coronavirus
Crime News
CSRA News
CSRA Traffic
Education
Georgia News
Health
Lottery Results
Science & Technology
South Carolina News
Special Reports
U.S. & World Entertainment
U.S. & World News
Video Game News
Washington-DC
Web Exclusives
Weird News
Your Local Election HQ
Talk Back 6
Weather
📡 Interactive VIPIR Radar
☂️ Umbrella Contest
Daily Forecast
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
Freddy The Forecaster
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
ACC Football
College Sports
High School Sports
Junior Golf
Local Sports
Masters Report
Professional Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
Cold Cases
Community
Caring for Carolina
Children First
Community Calendar
Food and Cooking
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Featured Series
Artist Spotlight
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Eating Local in the CSRA
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
WJBF Live
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Programming Guide
ABC News Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Hometown History
Hometown History: The Ezekiel Harris House
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Two people found dead at Columbia County home
Aiken County roadway blocked following crash
Live Vipir 6 Forecast Monday, June 1st, 2021
Businesses easing mask policies, some remaining cautious
Video
Earthquake near Batesburg-Leesville, SC
Video
Richmond County Deputies searching for missing woman
CSRA native heading to Olympic trials
Video
Georgia DNR prepares for Memorial Day weekend
Video
No major incidents on lakes over Memorial Day weekend
Video
1-year-old girl, 2 others slain at Louisiana swimming pool
Miami-area shootings mark bloody Memorial Day weekend
RCSO searching for Aggravated Assault suspect
Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas
Police: 2-year-old found safe after mother stabbed
Teen accused of stabbing Florida girl 114 times to be tried as adult, faces 1st-degree murder charge
Video
Man wanted for Aggravated Assault in Richmond County
The story behind Dan McDonald: A homeless man in jail for the 18th time in 16 years
Video
Florida banquet hall shooting: 2 dead, over 20 injured
Krispy Kreme offering two free doughnuts to select customers on National Doughnut Day
Man returns Bob Dylan album to Ohio library 48 years late
Video
Boy, 7, swims an hour to rescue his dad and little sister
1-year-old girl, 2 others slain at Louisiana swimming pool
Calls to cancel Olympics, U.S. travel advisory in place as preparations move ahead
Video
On centennial of Tulsa race massacre, Biden announces plan to narrow racial wealth gap
Moderna officially seeking FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine
Miami-area shootings mark bloody Memorial Day weekend
These are the best cities for ‘naked gardening,’ study says
Fans behaving badly: Man runs onto court during NBA game, is tackled by security
CSRA native heading to Olympic trials
Video
Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from French Open
Cubs pitcher’s dad will travel to every game his son starts after beating terminal cancer diagnosis
Video
Will the Tokyo Olympics go on? Japanese citizens express concerns about the games
Video
New Era pulls MLB caps from website after backlash on Twitter over ‘clip art and area codes’
All-female brawl breaks out in stands during Cardinals-White Sox game
Ageless wonder Mickelson wins PGA to be oldest major champ
Young hits runner with 0.9 left to lift Hawks past Knicks
Trending Stories
Two people found dead at Columbia County home
Eudora Farms Giveaway
Public Adjusters Work For You and Not the Insurance Company
Richmond County Deputies searching for missing woman
Boy, 7, swims an hour to rescue his dad and little sister
Highest paying jobs in Augusta that require a bachelor’s degree