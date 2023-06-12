AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) The Georgia Cancer Center has launched a survey to determine if you need to be screened for pancreatic cancer. Dr. John Henson is leading this effort. He is our guest on The Means Report. Dr. Henson’s talks to us about the warning signs and risk factors for this disease. Watch our interview to learn what you can do to stay on the path to better health. Be sure to join us for The Means Report, Monday afternoons at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.
by: Brad Means
