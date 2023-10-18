Augusta, GA (WJBF) He may be retiring in a few months, but he is staying very busy. Dr. Brooks Keel talks about all the goings-on on the campus of Augusta University. The AU president discusses the growth of the University, the prominence of Cyber curriculum, and the athletic programs. We hope you enjoy this interview with Dr. Keel. Please join us for The Means report Monday afternoons at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.
Cyber, enrollment, and faculty recruitment: Dr. Brooks Keel updates us on Augusta University
by: Brad Means
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Brad Means
The Means Report first aired in January of 2009 offering coverage that you cannot get from a daily newscast. Forget about quick soundbytes -- we deliver an in-depth perspective on the biggest stories. If they are making news on the local or national level, you will find them on the set of The Means Report. Hosted by WJBF NewsChannel 6 anchor, Brad Means, The Means Report covers the topics impacting your life, your town, your state, and your future.