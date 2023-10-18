Augusta, GA (WJBF) He may be retiring in a few months, but he is staying very busy. Dr. Brooks Keel talks about all the goings-on on the campus of Augusta University. The AU president discusses the growth of the University, the prominence of Cyber curriculum, and the athletic programs. We hope you enjoy this interview with Dr. Keel. Please join us for The Means report Monday afternoons at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.