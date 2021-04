AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of our lives, and our mental health is no exception. During the last 12 to 13 months, there is been a lot of isolation and other factors that can impact our mental health. How can people deal with that? And what about suicide rates? Has the pandemic affected them and how can we make sure those rates and behaviors are properly addressed? The Means Report tackles all of those questions, first with Dr. Vaughn McCall, the chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Health Behavior at the Medical College of Georgia, and then with Dr. Dale Peeples, a child psychiatrist at the Medical College of Georgia.

Brad Means: Dr. Vaughn McCall is up first. He chairs the Department of Psychiatry and Health Behavior at Augusta university. He is a means report veteran and we sure do appreciate you joining us today Dr. McCall