Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Animals and Pets
Business & Consumer
Coronavirus
Crime News
CSRA News
CSRA Traffic
Education
Georgia News
Health
Lottery Results
Science & Technology
South Carolina News
Special Reports
U.S. & World Entertainment
U.S. & World News
Video Game News
Washington-DC
Web Exclusives
Weird News
Your Local Election HQ
Talk Back 6
Weather
📡 Interactive VIPIR Radar
☂️ Umbrella Contest
Daily Forecast
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
Freddy The Forecaster
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
ACC Football
College Sports
High School Sports
Junior Golf
Local Sports
Masters Report
Professional Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
Cold Cases
Community
Caring for Carolina
Cause For The Cure
Children First
Community Calendar
Food and Cooking
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Featured Series
Artist Spotlight
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Eating Local in the CSRA
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
WJBF Live
About Us
Contact Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet The Team
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Programming Guide
ABC News Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Breaking Weather Email Alerts
Live Vipir 6 Forecast Friday, June 11th, 2021
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Spreading awareness of aplastic anemia disorder
Video
Shooting investigation on Sommers Ave.
Batesburg man charged in shooting that killed child
Video
A metal band strives to be heard next door to neighboring stores
Video
Local WWII veteran awarded one of the world’s highest honors
Video
Out There…Somewhere : big birthday coming to the CSRA, what present should we get Augusta?
Video
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy says community tip can lead to taking down local drug rings
Video
18-Wheeler accident causes fuel leak in Aiken County on I-20 Eastbound, expect delays
Augusta Veteran proposes Racial Equity Resolution
Video
Shooting investigation on Sommers Ave.
Batesburg man charged in shooting that killed child
Video
1 dead, 2 in critical condition in Savannah mass shooting
Video
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy says community tip can lead to taking down local drug rings
Video
GBI releases sketch in ongoing effort to identify skull found in Columbus
Southbound Smokehouse manager cited for serving minors after undercover raid
Video
Man in custody after shooting on Lincolnton Road in Wilkes County
Alabama man arrested for terroristic threats on businesses, police say his motive was wanting a day off of work
GBI arrests Murder suspect in McDuffie County
Americans paid off over $100B in credit card debt during the pandemic, but that trend may already be over
Video
TSA screens over 2 million passengers in a single day for the first time since March 2020
Tiny home trend ‘ideal’ for homeowners looking to downsize or travel, fans say
Video
As COVID-19 cases wane, governors take different views on ending emergency orders
Blue Origin auctions first seat on crewed space flight for $28 million
CDC announces new travel guidelines for international passengers
Video
CDC investigating heart inflammation following COVID-19 vaccine
Video
1 dead, 2 in critical condition in Savannah mass shooting
Video
7-Eleven giving away free Slurpees during entire month of July
Embiid, 76ers beat Hawks 127-111 to take 2-1 lead in series
Mom holding baby snags foul ball with amazing one-handed grab
College Football Playoff considering expansion to 12 teams
Phillies earn second-straight walk-off win over Braves, 4-3 in 10 innings
Hawks remain confident vs 76ers despite Embiid’s dominance
Scholar Athlete: Williston-Elko’s Jeb Lott
Video
Gamecocks end season with 3-2 loss to Virginia
Titans agree to deal with Falcons for Julio Jones
Swanson stays hot with 2-run HR as Braves top Nationals 5-0
Trending Stories
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Thirty-one arrested, two wanted in undercover drug bust
Gallery
We talk to Southeastern Aesthetic Surgery and MedSpa about creating a more youthful appearance
Video
Augusta Veteran proposes Racial Equity Resolution
Video
Southbound Smokehouse manager cited for serving minors after undercover raid
Video
Tiny homes could be making their way to Aiken
Video