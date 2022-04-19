SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – 35-year-old Santavious Louis Roberts was arrested Tuesday for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Saturday, April 16th, Sandersveille police were dispatched to the 800 block of Gwendolyn Street in reference to a domestic dispute. When officers arrived, they found 54-year-old Mandell Damonda McCullough dead in the home.

Roberts lived in the home with his mother and McCullough. McCullough and his mother were in a relationship. Roberts and McCullough fought and during the argument, Roberts shot McCullough and then left the home before law enforcement showed up.

This investigation was lead by the Sandersville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please contact the GBI at 478-374-6988.