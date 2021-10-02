Skip to content
Domestic Violence | Hidden Crime
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Chasity Wright held hostage, shot four times tells her story
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
FBI encourages hate crime reporting in South Carolina
Video
Fire Safety Week: Augusta Fire Department encouraging community to check their smoke alarms
Video
Police: 2 dead, suspect held in shooting at senior facility
Here’s a list of terrifying haunted houses in Georgia
Columbus Day COVID-19 testing available at Richmond County Health Department
Aiken County crash blocks roadway
Georgia Cancer Center researcher receives grant to study aggressive form of breast cancer
Video
Plans move forward to build a shopping center near the West Lake neighborhood
Video
“We have more than turned the corner,” COVID cases dropping locally
Video
Lawsuit filed against Sullivan’s Island police chief over inappropriate messages sent during vendor exposition
Cassidy Rainwater disappearance rumors addressed by Dallas County Sheriff’s Office
Man accused of 3 murders thought vaccine killed
Greenville man facing multiple charges after stealing FedEx truck, crashing it, trying to kidnap 9-year-old boy
Video
Fight at Westside High School ends with knife pulled, two students in jail
Pregnant woman fatally shot while driving on Georgia highway
Most wanted: US Marshals need your help to ID Dodgers fan who resembles fraudster
Video
Police refute Zodiac Killer identification claim
Satterfield attorneys: Documents show over $3M of death settlement funds diverted to Murdaugh shell account
Video
Hayrides: A look into what is actually being used
CDC: Anxiety and depression among South Carolinians increased as COVID-19 cases spiked
Social media challenge dares users to ‘detox’ for 25 days for $2,500
McDonald’s giving away free breakfast to teachers, school staff as a thank you
Trump’s DC hotel lost $70 million during his presidency, needed reprieve from bank
Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ has viewers asking, ‘How much is 45.6 billion won?’
US employers add weak 194,000 jobs
Video
Police: Tennessee grocery store shooter used 3 legal guns
What’s changing in student loan forgiveness, and do I qualify?
Local PGA Tour pro Vaughn Taylor hosting 11th annual AJGA tournament
Video
2021 MLB Playoff and World Series schedule announced
Before Bubba Wallace, there was Wendell Scott
Georgia Soul season ends following playoff loss to Lady Magic
Riley drives in 2, Braves beat Mets 5-0, head to playoffs
Cowboys’ defense stifle Panthers en route to 36-28 victory
Washington beats Falcons 34-30 on late TD
South Carolina holds on to edge Troy 23-14
Georgia Tech fall short Pitt, 52-21
Texas man sentenced to federal prison for “thousands” of child pornography images