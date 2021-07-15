WWE Live heading to the James Brown Arena in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Superstars of WWE are coming to the James Brown Arena on September19th for WWE Live.

It’s been almost a year and a half since World Wrestling Entertainment has been on the road.

Now they’re gearing up to perform in front of fans again.

We got a chance to sit down with the star of Monday Night Raw, Drew McIntyre, to find out more about the event.

“Alright, we’re here with former two-time WWE champion, and the first Scottish Superstar to become WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. Now, we got a big WWE live event in Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday, September 19th and tickets go on sale Friday. Drew, what can people expect to see?”

“It’s going to be a show that you’re never going to forget. We’re in a unique time and exciting time for the world and WWE. Our fans return live tomorrow. It’s been almost a year and a half. We’ve been without fans and we’ve missed them dramatically. There’s nothing like live WWE fans. It’s such an interactive show and if you’re a part of these initial run of shows, it’s going to be like a mini Wrestlemania every single night. The atmosphere is going to be electric. For those that know, you know; and for those that don’t know, it’s a show for the whole family, from the youngest kid to the oldest adult. It’s PG-rated and it’s not just guys that are wrestling fans. Forty-percent of our audience is females; and these particular shows, I assure you, if you’re lucky enough to get a ticket, lucky enough to go along, you’re going to be talking about it for a long time,” said Drew McIntyre, star of “Monday Night Raw.”

“Now, SummerSlam is taking place Saturday, August 21st in Las Vegas with the tickets on sale now. Tell us about that. What can people expect?”

“That’s this year’s Wrestlemania. Wrestlemania’s our biggest show, our flagship show, our biggest show of the year and we did have it this year, but at limited capacity, but with SummerSlam we are very close to normal now. It’s going to be so much bigger. There’s going to be all these surprises and spectacle that you’d expect from a SummerSlam but especially Wrestlemania. It’s going to be Saturday night as opposed to Sunday night. It’s in Vegas. There’s plenty to do in Vegas. There will be a lot of SummerSlam activity around the SummerSlam event and you’re over 18…it’s Vegas; you can go to SummerSlam, stay out all night, you can recover all Sunday…perfect vacation destination,” said McIntyre.

“Now, Drew, you’re a part of the ‘Money in the Bank” pay-per-view this Sunday live from Fort Worth in front of a live studio audience. The first time WWE event in front of the fans since Wrestlemania. What are your thoughts going into this event and what’s it like getting back out onto the road?”

“On my mind is that I have to win. I’m in a situation where I was WWE Champion or fighting for the WWE Championship for 14 pay-per-views straight, which is kind of unheard of these days, and involved with the WWE Championship for 18 months since I won the ‘Royal Rumble’ in 2020. In my last match, the stipulation against Bobby Lashley, the WWE Champion, inside ‘Hell in a Cell’ was if I lose, I can’t fight for the WWE title as long as he’s champion. His business associate, MVP, got involved in the event, managed to distract me, grab my leg, I got beat, and now I’m in a situation where if I don’t win the ‘Money in the Bank’ briefcase, I don’t know how I’m going to get back to the top of the mountain. Quite frankly, I can’t think of a world where Drew McIntyre can’t fight for one of the top titles across Raw, Smackdown, or NXT. So, this Sunday, in front of live fans, I’m going in there with an attitude. It’s a ladder match, basically at ‘Money in the Bank’ there’s no rules, you have to climb the ladder, above the ring to retain a briefcase above the ring which contains a contract for a guaranteed world title match and it gets very physical, it gets very violent, but it gets very entertaining with the added live crowd for the first time, for the first pay-per-view, it is going to be absolutely electric at ‘Money in the Bank’,” said McIntyre.

“Now, you’re a star now. I’m curious what were you like when you were younger.”

“Definitely not the same guy, aside from my obsession with wrestling and WWE. I wanted to be a wrestler since I was 6-years-old, I got a new book out, ‘A Chosen Destiny’ where I kind of talk about my career, my ups and downs, and I literally got a family meeting together when I was six and said that I’m going to be in WWE one day. At 15, I started making moves to become a wrestler. I used to travel 24-hour round trips to the only wrestling school in the U.K. to learn and help start the Scottish wrestling scene. Finished university at twenty-one while part-time wrestling the entire time and got signed by WWE at twenty-one. So, I’m not the same guy whatsoever. If you get a chance go pick up the book, you’ll see that. My first run in WWE I got fired. I was with WWE for eight years. I got fired and had to go away, understand it was on me, reinvent myself, work really hard, and make my way back to the company and become champion. To say I went from a boy to a man would be the understatement of the year,” said McIntyre.

