WJBF Day of Service: Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center﻿ campground



MODOC, S.C. (WJBF) – The VA in the past has successfully used a recreation facility in Modoc, SC to provide therapeutic and recreational opportunities for Veterans – sadly after the ice storm of 2014 a substantial amount of damage was done to the campground. At that time there was no funding to direct towards the needed repairs and renovations.

Local organizations volunteered their services with some elbow grease turning the camp site into a “Lake Therapy” for veterans.

Chief Of Volunteer Services for the Veterans Affairs Bob Frasier shares how this cabin makeover will help veterans feel better.

“We’re going to be using this site for outings for our veterans especially those who are in the nursing home, as a chance for them to get back to experience the lake to go fishing, kayaking and paddle boarding,” Says Fraiser.

About 40 volunteers have spent over 100 hours restoring the property. The repairs, materials and man power equals about $25,000.

“I appreciate the partners that we have and the community that will help us in getting things together for our veterans especially on such a cold, rainy day. This is amazing,” Says Fraiser.

Among those who volunteered their time was Alain De Greef the Augusta Site Manager for Solvay Specialty Polymers.

“It’s a little bit of our time, some work. It’s really the least we can do to give back to those guys,” says Greef.

This is going to be apart of the service the Charlie Norwood VA offers allowing veterans and their families the opportunity to regain physical skills and confidence while interacting with nature.

“We’re coming to the end and hopefully see the fruition of all this property here being utilized by our veterans,” as Fraiser says with excitement for the future.



Veterans are not the only ones who can benefit from the rebirth of this campsite. Those who are employed by the VA can also take advantage of this. It’s part of VA’s mission to promote health and wellness.

“It’s always a pleasure to do things that will be helpful to others,” says Greef.

The campsite is expected to be completed come Spring 2020.