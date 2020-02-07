Viral Pro Wrestling ready for first show of the year in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF) – Viral Pro Wrestling is back in Thomson for their first show of the year.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 8th at Sweet Water Gym and will feature a five on five elimination match in the main event.

“It is the absolute personification of live in your face entertainment you’re not going to get any better,” said James Kitchens a performer and production member of Viral Pro Wrestling.

“Oh man you’re missing out, this is the promotion of Georgia. This right here, if you think of a promotion in Georgia, you think of Viral Pro Wrestling. If you haven’t been here yet, then you’re missing out,” said Wrestler Sean Legacy.

Tickets are still available online, with the doors opening at 6:30pm and bell time at 7:00pm.

To buy tickets CLICK HERE