AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Bee’s Knees is back and open for business, but it’s a little different.

The Bee’s Knees was a restaurant for 18 years before closing last November during the pandemic.

They’ve been back open for two and a half months and recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the changes to the popular Augusta establishment.

“I kind of rethought everything. I wasn’t happy with what I was doing, so I wanted to do things that made me happy and decided I just wanted to change the whole concept and turn it into a bakery, a coffee shop, and then I’m going to add a vintage store in here on the other side soon,” said Owner Eric Kinlew.

While the restaurant’s concept has changed, you can still expect the same quality of service that you’re grown accustomed to.

“People say we have the best coffee in town. The baked items are mostly vegan. They’re very unique, surprisingly delicious, and everything else is just great quality and the vibe and atmosphere is really inviting and cool,” said Kinlew.

The Bee’s Knees is ready for its next chapter and if you’re a coffee fan, you’ll definitely want to check it out.

“It’s just a great atmosphere to have a conversation with someone or to get some work done. just a good vibe and quality things to enjoy while you’re here,” said Kinlew.