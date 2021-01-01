Strong advanced voter turnout for Jan. 5 Senate Runoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– According to the Secretary of State’s Office, early voter turnout for Georgia’s January 5th Senate Runoff Election is strong.

In McDuffie County, while there has been a good turnout, it’s nothing terribly out of the ordinary.

“It’s steady for us. It’s not historic, but it’s good,” McDuffie County Board of Elections Director, Phyllis Brooks said.

Other counties, however, have seen a historic turnout.

In Columbia County, 39,797 ballots were counted at the close of business Tuesday.

In the words of Nancy Gay, Executive Director of Columbia County Board of Elections, “For runoff elections– this takes the cake.”

It’s a similar case in Lincoln County.

“The turnout has been wonderful, especially for a runoff, because usually when we have a runoff our turnout is really low,” Lilvander Bolton, Executive Director of Lincoln County Board of Elections said. “I think it stems from the November election. That was a record turnout and everyone seems to be following up on it. Usually it’s the main election, then everyone stops. But everyone seems to be following through.”

Jenkins County reports quadrupling their in-person advance voting, not including absentee ballots already recieved.

In order to keep up with the influx of votes, the Secretary of State mandated absentee ballots start being processed on Monday, December 28.