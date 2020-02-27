Stand-Up comedian Mark Normand bringing the laughs to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Le Chat Noir in Downtown Augusta is hosting an up-and-coming stand-up comedian all the way from New York.
Mark Normand recently released his first one-hour special “Don’t Be Yourself” for Comedy Central. Now, he’s heading to the Garden City to stir up some laughs.
Augusta’s premier improvisational comedy troupe, Schrodinger’s Cat, will host the comic on Wednesday, March 11 at 8 p.m.
To purchase tickets online CLICK HERE
