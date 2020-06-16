Six Flags Over Georgia reopens with new safety measures

AUSTELL, GA. (WJBF) – Six Flags Over Georgia is back open for business for some members and season pass holders and they got to see what it was like with all of the new safety measures.

Cars were lined up before the gates were open, but you won’t be able to just show up and buy a ticket.

“In order to show up at Six Flags you’re going to have to make that reservation first, you can do that at Six Flags.com/reserve. Once you make your reservation come on down to the park at your designated time, you’ll go through a couple of different safety measures, then it’s on to the fun and on to the screams and laughs,” said Communications Manager Divina Mims.

Six Flags is doing everything it can to make sure it’s guests are safe.

Now, all guests and employees are required to wear masks and have their temperature taken prior to entering the park.

Once inside you’ll be able to find hand sanitizing and washing stations scattered throughout the park, as wells as a round-the-clock cleaning staff.

“Continuous and rigorous cleaning will be happening throughout the park at all of our high touch point locations. Whether its a food location or a bathroom, door knobs, you name it,” said Mims.

Six Flags is also asking for park goers to adhere to social distancing.

Throughout the park there will be signage informing guests of the proper procedures.

Even with the new safety measures Six Flags is still promising fun for it’s visitors and will begin taking reservations for the general public June 22.

MORE TOP STORIES: