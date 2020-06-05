Six Flags gives details on reopening plan amidst social distancing

AUSTELL, Ga. (WJBF) – Amusement parks across the country are preparing to open back up, and people are wondering how things will operate in the midst of social distancing.

We spoke with Six Flags Over Georgia’s Director of Marketing, Gene Petriello, who was able to give us details about how the park plans to keep guests safe and still have fun.

“We’re really excited here at Six Flags that Governor Brian Kemp gave us clearance to soon be able to open both Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water in his most recent executive order. We have a comprehensive safety and hygiene plan in place and very soon, in the near future, we’ll be announcing the dates that both Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water will be reopening to our guests and that’s a date we can not wait to announce,” said Petriello.

Now, for those planning on going to either park, you’ll no longer be able to show up and buy tickets.

“We now have a reservation system. You must make a reservation to visit our park or you will not be able to enter; and that is being done for your safety, security and also to make sure that we maintain social distancing throughout the park,” said Petriello.

Six Flags is doing everything it can to keep its guests safe from the moment they enter and while they’re inside the park.

There will be infrared thermal temperature scanners at the front gate, all guests will be required to wear masks, there will be social distancing markers at rides while you wait, guests will be spaced out on the rides and there will be a round-the-clock cleaning staff.

“We are going to implement a new Six Flags ‘Clean Team’ and they are going religiously and rigorously, continuously throughout everyday that we’re open, before, during, and after operations cleaning all high touch points of the park, ” said Petriello.

Even with all of these new safety measures, Petriello guarantees me Six Flags will still be the same fun place that you’ve come to know and love.

“Six Flags is about memories that last a lifetime and having fun, and we’re still the same Six Flags. You can’t ride a roller coaster at home, you gotta come to Six Flags to be able to ride it; but it’s definitely going to be a new normal. Safety has always been and will continue to be a top priority at our park. This comprehensive safety plan that we have in place and hygiene plan is going to maintain that and take it to another level, especially in this new normal we are living in. So, yes, things are going to be different, but it’s still going to be the same fun, memorable Six Flags that you’ve always come to love for many, many years,” said Petriello.









