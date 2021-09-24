Scavengerfest 8 event brings the hunt to the CSRA while also benefiting the Boys and Girls Club

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There’s an event coming to the area that’s not only fun; it’s also for a good cause.

Scavengerfest is gearing up for it’s 8th year. It’s an adult themed scavenger hunt, hosted by the Augusta Amateur Soccer League, that takes place across the CSRA. The whole thing is part of a charity event that benefits the Boys and Girls Club.

“We’re going to send you across the CSRA and basically the hunt comprises of what we call team selfies, fill in the blanks, team videos, as well as some other things that we have at different sponsor locations,” said event organizer, Ricky Sanders.

The event started back in 2014 and since its conception its raised over $25,000.

“Originally, the concept was to have a fun night out with friends, but we decided that it would be better to open it up to the public and create it as a charity event,” said Sanders.

“How important is it for you to help the Boys and Girls club?”

“I’m a teacher at heart. I also coach at Laney High School with their soccer teams and, so, being able to give back to the kids, that’s really important to me,” said Sanders.

“One thing I like about this is that this helps out local businesses. I want you to tell me how it helps and why you guys do that.”

“So, this is a great opportunity to help local businesses advertise and this actually helps us raise money for the Boys and Girls Club. So, basically what we do is we create sponsorship packages. We have sponsorship packages ranging from $100 to $500 and each package will allow businesses to either have their logo placed on the event t-shirt, put in a team of five members, be a part of the hunt where – depending on what package you choose – we bring people to your establishment. So, that way you’re getting exposure with all of our participants, but also on social media,” said Sanders

Scavengerfest is a night like no other and since it helps out the Boys and Girls Club, you definitely won’t want to miss it.

“If you’re looking for something unique and different to do in Augusta this is a great opportunity. We host it once a year, so you’re not going to get tired of it. It is something that is truly unique and it’s a great night out with friends or co-workers.”

Scavengerfest registration launches on October 1st, with the event happening on Saturday, November 13th. For info CLICK HERE.