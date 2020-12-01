Salvation Army has new ways you can help during pandemic

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – 30 million people across the U.S. are living without paychecks, half a million are facing homelessness and 54 million are struggling to find their next meal.

The pandemic’s impact can be felt by people across the country and by charitable organizations, like the Salvation Army.

“This is an incredibly challenging season. One of the things I tell people all the time is it’s almost like doing the same amount of work with one hand tied behind your back. Our numbers for our shelter have not diminished, they’re increasing, they are at capacity,” said Douglas McClure the Area Commander and Senior Kroc Officer.

Not only can you help by volunteering to ring the bell, the Salvation Army is also changing things up this year to make it easier to donate from home.

“We can do it digitally. Rescuethekettle.org, what a great site we have set up and we’re looking forward to seeing people raise money digitally. In fact, we have a little total board to see who’s raising the most money right now. It’s the Thomson Rotary Club who’s raised the most money online for our digital fundraising campaign; but you to can be on there and raise money, as well,” said McClure.

And no need to worry if you see a bell ringer and you don’t have any cash. There’s now a way for you to help just by using your phone.

“You’re going to pull up the camera app, you’re going to bring that little square over here, and you’re going to come right on top of that QR code. It’s going to pop up right here and it’s going to take you to a site where you can make a donation to the Salvation Army here in Augusta. You can give 25, 10, or even pick your own amount and even set up a way to give monthly. There’s a lot of people that need your assistance and by putting money in this red kettle, you can make a difference in someone’s life,” said McClure.

