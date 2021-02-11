Saluda Primary School transforms in to Willy Wonkas Chocolate Factory for 100th day of school

SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) – Students at Saluda Primary School didn’t need a Golden Ticket to get a tour of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

For their 100th day of school, teachers at Saluda Primary School transformed the entire school into a “world of pure imagination.”

“We’ve had live instruction, face-to-face for 100 days. We knew we had to do something really big. Valentine’s Day was right around the corner, so we just merged the two with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” said Tammie Shore the Principal of Saluda Primary School.

From jawbreaker machines to chocolate rivers, the school had it all; and students working from home were treated to a virtual tour.

“It was awe and just magical. So many of the children were dancing and jumping. They said this is the most magical day they’ve every seen. It’s the best day of school they ever had,” said Shore.

“Oh, you should have seen it when they came in. It was awesome. They were shocked. It’s probably the best thing they’ve ever seen,” said teacher Whitney Boyd.

“With the schedule that we have, our students primarily stay in there classrooms. They do go out for recess, but everything else is related arts; but lunch, breakfast, everything else is brought to their classroom. So, it could become sort of isolated from time to time; but we wanted to make sure we brought something special to them so they can have these magical moments,” said Shore.

Principal Shore wanted to make sure that everyone was thanked for their efforts in putting all this together. See that and photos of the event below!