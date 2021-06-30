Richmond County Sheriff’s helps people beat the heat by giving out popsicles

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is helping people beat the heat.

Officers handed out popsicles at the Magnolia Court Apartments in Augusta Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office’s goal is to strengthen community bonds.

“Well, a lot of times, the people, or the community in general, only see us in a certain light based on what they see on TV or movies or even the news. So, today we’re trying to do something nice for the kids and put us in a different light than people would normally see us,” said Sergeant David Milford.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office plans to stop by more neighborhoods in July.