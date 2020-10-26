Project Linus looks to the community for help to get blankets to children in need

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Project Linus is a non-profit organization that makes handmade blankets for children in need.

The last time we spoke with the group, it was looking for new members and had a goal of making over 2,000 blankets.

Recently, with the help of the community, the group exceeded that goal by making 3,000 blankets.

“I’m floating. My feet don’t even touch the ground because our group this year has far exceeded anything we could have imagined. During this pandemic, all of the ‘blanketeers’ have been making blankets like crazy for children ages birth through 18,” said Christine Newby the chapter coordinator for Project Linus.

“Come join our community that is on fire for helping the children in our area deal with the stress of whatever they’re going through. Help us give them security through the love of making blankets,” said Newby.

The pandemic hasn’t stopped the group; but now they’re asking for even more support from the community to help.

“A lot of people are cleaning out their closets this time of year. Anything you have…yarn, fleece, flannel, old quilting material you’d like to donate – as well as cash donations…we need all of that; and, like I said, I think every child in America right now needs a blanket just to cuddle and have that security blanket,” said Newby.

If you’re looking to donate to the Project Linus Augusta chapter or need more info CLICK HERE

