One of a kind school teaches students about agriculture

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – Folks in McCormick County are proving they’re “Stronger Together” by giving students the chance to learn about the number one industry in the area.

It’s the first year for the John De La Howe School and it’s truly one of a kind.

The school is an agricultural school that is also residential — and it’s the only school of it’s kind in the nation.

The importance of the school is to train students for the number one industry in South Carolina.

Right now, students can take classes in horticulture, landscape design, environmental natural resources, and more.

“You’ve got to come and visit our campus. I believe it’s your first day here and if you come to our campus you’ll see the vision that we all have as faculty here. This campus is actually the state of South Carolina’s oldest public school, founded in 1797. So, we are an old facility with a new vision and a new crop of students,” said the schools president Timothy Keown.

MORE ‘STRONGER TOGETHER’ STORIES: