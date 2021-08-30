Oliver Hardy Festival returns in Harlem

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – The Oliver Hardy Festival is making a big return after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

The City of Harlem announced Monday the festival will be back the first weekend of October. The event will feature a parade, live music, food vendors, and more.

“Our businesses, our local businesses, do so much for the city and this really serves them in a lot of ways. It brings in a lot of foot traffic and obviously the biggest thing is we get to celebrate Oliver Hardy. Oliver Hardy was born here in Harlem, Georgia, and obviously had a great comedic career out in Hollywood, really paving the way with Stan Laurel for a lot of great comedians to come after them. So, we get to celebrate that, celebrate his birth, and celebrate creativity with a lot of our vendors and our entertainers,” said Andrew McMahon, the Tourism and Special Events Coordinator for the City of Harlem.

So, what can people expect from the Oliver Hardy Festival this year?

“It’s going to be a very typical festival for what most Oliver Hardy Festivals are. We’re going to close down the downtown, load it down with vendors…in fact, recently we actually sold out all of our vendor spots and had to make way for more vendors, so it’s going to be a great year this year. We’re going to continue our parade, we’re going to have similar entertainers that we typically do, look-a-likes will be in town. It’s going to be a lot of fun for the family,” said McMahon.

After the festival concludes, people will be treated to a live musical performance.

“We used to have a great tradition of having a concert after the festival. Now, that got shut down for a little while, we’re excited to bring it back this year. Main Street Treats and our Harlem Merchants Association is going to put on that concert. It’s going to come a couple hours after the festival. So, look out for info on social media. You can follow the Laurel and Hardy Museum on Facebook and The City of Harlem on Facebook and the Harlem Merchants Association,” said McMahon.

The festival is free and will be held on October 2nd. CLICK HERE for more information.