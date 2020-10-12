North Augusta Amphitheater to hold first concert

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C (WJBF) – This Thursday the new North Augusta Amphitheater will feature its first concert, with band “Goin South” headlining and featuring local act, “Bodega Cat“.

The show is on Thursday, October 29th, with doors opening at 6:30, and tickets able to be purchased online.

We spoke briefly with musician Ryan Abel about the event.

What does it mean for you to be able to come out here and do the first concert at this venue?

“It’s beautiful, being from North Augusta its a cool honor its an exciting situation that we have going on. The boys and I are really excited and the ladies, we got women in our band too. So, we’re really pumped, its always fun to do the first, so its going to be a good time,” said Musician Ryan Abel.

The event will also feature social distancing.

“The promoters of the event which is Friends with Benefits based out of Augusta and Charleston had to get the seating plan approved by not only the city but the state and they’ve done that. The capacity for this venue is around 600 but for this show its going to be around 462. There will be tables and they will be spaced 6 feet apart, so social distancing will be happening. It’s outside so masks aren’t required but they are encouraged for those who need that to feel safe” said Abel.

What would you say to someone to get them to come out to this event?

“If you like southern rock, this is the show for you. We’re gonna do a wide selection of songs and we’re going to have probably around 2 hours worth of music, you’ll love every tune if you’re a southern rock fan,” said Abel.

This is the first show of many at this venue. To keep an eye out for upcoming events, CLICK HERE.

