Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring sees community come together to clean up neighborhood

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – It’s Founders Day at Nexstar Media Group, Inc., WJBF’s parent company. It’s been 25 years since Nexstar’s creation.

Nexstar employees across the country are teaming up with their communities for a day of service.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

“We’re a local service business. We serve our local communities with content. We help advertisers sell things and so the best thing we can do is to give back to our communities as a ‘thank you’ as how they helped to make our company and build our company,” said Perry Sook, Chairman & CEO, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Many folks here in the CSRA came together to help.

“Today is what we are calling a South Augusta Resurgence Initiative. We are coming back and reclaiming South Augusta from a transformation in our neighborhoods and truly turning them into thriving communities,” said Director, Housing & Development Hawthorne Welcher, Jr.

“Today the community has come together with the City of Augusta to help spruce up a neighborhood and contribute in ways…maybe things have been neglected or there’s trash on the street. This is our day to give back and show the community that we all care and Nexstar is proud to partner with the City of Augusta and many other corporations in the area. Lawn care businesses, trash pick up businesses…to make a difference and show that we do care,” said WJBF NewsChannel 6 anchor Dee Griffin

“How does it make you feel seeing so many people out here today?”

“It’s good. It really let’s you know that people are good in society. Just having people come together, volunteer their time, and not wanting anything in return…just coming together and trying to clean the neighborhood together,” said Marshal Ramone Lamkin.

“It shows me that there is a true sense of partnership. From an Augusta standpoint, of course. We have the backing of our mayor, our commission, of our administration…but today is a true demonstration of how city government can come together…code enforcement, the Marshal’s office, environmental services, Keep Augusta Beautiful, recreation, and, of course, Housing and Community Development. I couldn’t be more proud of the Augusta, Georgia, workforce,” said Welcher.



“We are a local service business and the best thing we could do to celebrate our success is to give back to the communities that made us successful and that’s the whole intent of Founder’s Day and that’s what we’re all about,” said Sook.