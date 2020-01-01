New Year brings new resolutions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s New Years Day, and what’s New Years without resolutions.

We talked to our staff and locals about what they plan to do in 2020.

“Live a more positive, happy, healthy lifestyle,” said WJBF News Producer Danielle Casalie.

“My New Year’s resolution for 2020 is to make more money than I do now,” said WJBF Reporter Ashley Flete.

“Oh, gosh. To get more people to sign up to be organ donors. It’s my eighth year since mine and I’m thankful for it,” said WJBF Senior Editor Mike Ludwikowski.

“Read more books,” said WJBF News Assignment Desk Manager Richard Adams.

“Our New Year’s resolution is a state of mind. It’s ‘let us be great’. So, whenever you want to do something, say ‘let me be great this year, let me be great’. So, that’s our New Year’s resolution,” said Louis Schwab

“My New Year’s resolution for 2020 is to spend more time with the woman that I love. She’s the mother of my children and I can’t think of anything better than that,” said Stephen Ames.

“My New Year’s resolution is to do great in school and be as great as I can in sports,” said Alex Roberts.

“Enjoy every moment,” said Kathy Jones.

“Alright, mine is to keep passion going in everything I do. Focus on my walk with Christ. Read the Bible more and meditate more,” said Sally Roberts.

My New Years resolution is to learn how to bake! Happy New Year, everyone.