Move With The Mayor event keeping community healthy through exercise

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Mayor Hardie Davis hosted a very special “Move With the Mayor” event at the Bell Auditorium this weekend. “Move With the Mayor” is an initiative aiming to get the community outdoors and exercising.

The event featured a work-out demonstration, an amazing performance from local youth drum-line “Created2Play,” and – to top it all off – a sit down conversation with actress and “Love Healthy” ambassador, Eva Marcille.

“You know, when it comes to being healthy and for me, in particular, I’m a mom and I am the matriarch of our family. As young as I am, I have three children, a beautiful husband and me advocating for health is not just a passion of mine, it’s a lifestyle,” said Marcille.

“We hear so much about this notion of legacy and I’m thinking about it as we’re sitting here is that perhaps one of the greatest legacies we can leave our children – or even our family members – is a healthy life and the importance of living a healthy life. It’s not just what we do in terms of the physical fitness, but we’ve got to also think about nutrition,” said Davis.

The conversation between Mayor Davis and Marcille delved into several topics, like the pandemic, staying healthy, and helping people in the community.

“You, like everyone else that you admire – the stars, the constellations in the sky – you are meant for your light. Use your light, whatever that is. Your light is one thing. My light is another; but you look up at the stars and us all together, we literally illuminate the Earth and, so, figure out what that light is inside of you. How do you help your local community? Is it the shelter across the street or is it the school up the street? If you know that they are giving out food and trying to figure out this pandemic, go and volunteer. Go to the local YMCA. A little goes a very long way,” said Marcille.

The entire event was live-streamed. You can watch the entire event on the Mayor’s Facebook page.