AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) Ubora Coffee Roastery is celebrating one year of business in the Garden City.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday to mark the occasion.

The business is owned by three active duty service members and since opening has helped the community through fundraisers and by supporting area schools and other charities.

Ubora Coffee Roastery is located at 1128 Jones Street and for info on their hours and menu CLICK HERE