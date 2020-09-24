McCormick County Historical Commission presents Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence

McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – There’s a new exhibit in McCormick, South Carolina commemorating Women’s Suffrage.

“Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence” is a 10 poster exhibition from the Smithsonian that celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. It explores the complexity of the Women’s Suffrage Movement and its importance.

“This is the history of women and their struggle to be able to vote in this country. This tells the story of all of the women involved in bringing about the 19th Amendment,” said Tonia Moore, Chairman, McCormick County Historical Commission.

The McCormick County Historical Commission hosted the Smithsonian’s waterway traveling exhibit as part of their summer program, which established a relationship with the Smithsonian’s traveling exhibition service, allowing them to receive the posters.

“What’s displayed is truly the history of these women all these years ago who began to fight for women’s rights to vote. You have individuals, you have their stories, you have significant events during this 80 year history that it took to pass the 19th Amendment and give women the right to vote,” said Moore.

Aside from the posters in the exhibit, you can also find things like paintings, antiques and vintage clothing provided by members of the community. Members of the Historical Commission hope all the history packed into the exhibit starts a conversation.

“This can generate conversations and that’s exactly what it’s done: generated conversations between women. It would be lovely if it would generate conversations between men and their wives and their daughters and their nieces, because it’s amazing what these women have gone through over the last hundred years to get to where we are today,” said Barbara Hinkel, a member of the Historical Commission.

“I think it’s also good for people. Bring your mothers, bring your daughters and see what conversations can be had because of this exhibit,” said Moore.

The exhibit is open now through January 31st and is located on the second floor art gallery of the Red Rooster Antique Store with viewing hours between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is free to the public.

“Having this exhibition here in McCormick…we might be a little town, but we feel passionately about our place and this exhibit is generating the conversations that women need to have with their families; especially their daughters,” said Hinkel.

