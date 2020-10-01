Local Instagram food critic donates to Golden Harvest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Instagram-famous Augusta food critic has collected money to make sure no one in the Garden City goes hungry.

Scott Russell’s popular Instagram “6BitesIn” started as a bit of fun, with him reviewing local restaurants and taking pictures of half-eaten food.

Over time, the social media influencer’s page gained a lot of support from the community. Now, he’s looking to give back.

Russell teamed up with products supplier ShowPony to design a shirt for “6BitesIn” as part of its “We Give a Shirt” campaign.

108 of those shirts were sold, totaling $1,080 which he then decided to donate to Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Russell showed up to Golden Harvest, giant check in hand, and was given a tour of the facility.

He says he’s just happy to be able to give back to the community that has support him along the way.

“I’m still kind of in shock it’s gone as far as it has; but it’s been because of the backing of the community. Augusta has completely supported me and made it possible for me to continue to support local, like I do,” said Scott.

