Local food critic Scott Russell taking “6 Bites In” to support local business

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – As restaurants across the two-state continue to reopen, you may be wondering where to get the best meal.

Don’t worry. Local food critic, Scott Russell, has you covered.

His Instagram account, 6bitesin, which started as a bit of fun but has grown well beyond what he could ever imagine.

Russell documents the best eats in Augusta by taking pictures of other people’s half-eaten plates of food.

Russell, who was born and raised in the Garden City, says it’s important to shine a light on these restaurants, especially now.

“I’ve always supported local, I think Augusta has an amazing food scene thats very underrated but especially right now in these crazy times I think that supporting local is very important and honestly the only thing I feel like I can really do to help out the community right now,” said Russell.

Here’s what Russell said when I asked him what he has in store for the future.

“You know there’s a lot things coming for “6 Bites In,” I can’t really can’t really say whats going to happen but all I can say is there is big things coming for Augusta food and “6 Bites In” and I hope everybody stays tuned, said Russell.

