Jessye Norman School of the Arts engaging with the community through online classes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – With the Coronavirus and resulting social distancing measures forcing people to stay at home, one school is doing everything it can to stay in touch with its students.

The Jessye Norman School of the Arts has been holding online classes on the school’s Facebook page to stay engaged with students and the community.

“What we are trying to do at the Jessye Norman School of the Arts’ Facebook page is we’re trying to create a presence for our students and our community and we’re trying to figure out, in this time of social distancing, how we can use our resources to stay engaged with those students and the community,” said music instructor Travis Shaw.

Classes are streamed each day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those classes include digital art, drama, design, podcasting, dance workouts and more.

“We do deeply care about our students and the work that we do at the school is very meaningful. So, to continue to do that work in any way that we can is a top priority to us as people. We need to have things to engage with and engaging with the arts…it can be really great for the human psyche,” said Shaw.

Shaw told me that the community has been tuning in to the school’s live streams and that they plan on continuing the service going forward.

“Just see what we have to offer. Everyday we have a schedule posted, so you can see what’s coming up everyday. You can see what kind of classes are going to be up there and if there is some that interests you. Just check it out,” said Shaw.

For more info about the streams, check out the post below or head to their Facebook page by clicking HERE.

