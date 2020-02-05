Historic marker unveiled for Rev. C.T. Walker

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – In celebration of Black History Month, C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School welcomed the Lucy C. Laney Museum and Historic Augusta to unveil a historical marker at the former home of Reverend Charles T. Walker.

Students walked two blocks from the school to the new marker on Laney Walker Boulevard. Along the way students stopped to place flowers at Walker’s grave site.

Faculty members and county commissioners also attended the marker presentation where guest speakers spoke about Reverend Walker’s impact on the community.

“When I think of C.T. Walker Magnet School, I think of these students achieving. And, so, I think it’s important for them to see it, because just like Reverend Walker… just like I told the students this morning, no matter your circumstances, no matter what neighborhood you come from, who are your people – as they say – stick to it, nose in the books, you can achieve,” said Historian Corey Rogers.

Wednesday is also Reverend C.T. Walker’s birthday.

Students put on performances and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ the late Reverend.