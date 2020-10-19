Historic Augusta prepares for 14th annual Walk With The Spirits event

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – This week, Historic Augusta, Inc. is hosting its 14th annual “Walk With the Spirits” event.

It’s a cemetery tour where you can see “spirits” come to life to connect current residents with historical figures.

Who do I have here with me right now?

“My name is Moses Wadley.”

Moses, how do you feel about all of these mortals coming out here and learning about all of this wonderful history?

“I’m extremely pleased to see these mortals here.”

How long have you been here?

“Well, I believe it’s been 82 years. My…how time flies.”

Tell me a little about yourself, Mr. Walker.

“Well, I’m considered to be one of the co-founders of the Pilgrim Health and Life Insurance Company.”

Tours take place on October 24th and 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Fitten Street Cemetery and Summerville Cemetery.

You will need to purchase tickets in advance. This year’s tours will be limited due to COVID-19.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. You can buy them by calling (706) 724-0436

Masks and social distancing will be required.

The event hopes to give people a better look at Augusta’s cultural legacy.

“It will make you more aware of what your surroundings are in the beautiful, lovely, old city of Augusta and this is one way to participate and also support the cause of historic preservation in Augusta,” said Eric Montgomery the Executive Director, Historic Augusta, Inc.

